Cookie Walk at Beaver United Church of Christ
Cookie Walk at Beaver United Church of Christ
Cookie Walk: Saturday November 21st at Beaver UCC, starting at 10am.
Delicious homemade cookies will be available for $20 a box.
Fill your box with any cookies you want, with many different types to choose from.
Baked goods and snacks will also be sold.
Proceeds benefit the church’s ministries.
Beaver United Church of Christ
$20
10:00 AM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Beaver United Church of Christ
1960 Dayton Xenia RdBeavercreek, Ohio 45434
(937)426-5602
church@beaverucc.org