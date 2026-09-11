Community Town Hall- Workforce Ready: The Future is Now

Join us for a live-to-tape recording of Workforce Ready: The Future is Now, a Town Hall exploring how Southwest Ohio is preparing for the future of work. Hear from educators, employers, workforce leaders, policymakers, and community members on emerging opportunities, skilled talent needs, and innovative approaches to workforce development.

Through candid conversation and local stories, this Town Hall will highlight what’s happening across our region and what it will take to build a stronger workforce. The program will be recorded in front of a live audience and broadcast shortly after the event.

Panelists:

Dr. Jason Anderson, Wright State University

Dr. Cassie B. Barlow, Strategic Ohio Council for Higher Education (SOCHE)

Dr. Shannon M. Cox, Montgomery County Educational Service Center (MCESC)

Jason Eckert, University of Dayton

Dani Heeter, Sinclair College

Dr. David Lawrence, Dayton Public Schools

Joe Sciabica, Employers' Workforce Coalition

Dr. Chris Spradlin, Edison State Community College