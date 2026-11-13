Community Meal Distribution

SAVE THE DATE 📅

The City of Victory Saturday Meal Distribution is coming, and you won't

want to miss it!

Mark your calendars for a day of fellowship and blessings given out.

Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday, we will be having our Saturday Meal Distribution on the 3rd Saturday in November.

🗓️ Saturday, November 21, 2026

🕙 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon

📍 489 S. Broadway St, Trotwood, OH 45426

FREE Doughnuts

FREE Thanksgiving Meals will be given out

FREE Dog and Cat Food will be given out

💙 A HUGE thank you to our amazing sponsors and community partners for making this possible! 💙

Miami Valley Meals

SISCA

BearCreek Donuts