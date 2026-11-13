Community Meal Distribution
Community Meal Distribution
SAVE THE DATE! 📅
The City of Victory Saturday Meal Distribution is coming, and you won't
want to miss it!
Mark your calendars for a day of fellowship and blessings given out.
Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday, we will be having our Saturday Meal Distribution on the 3rd Saturday in November.
🗓️ Saturday, November 21, 2026
🕙 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
📍 489 S. Broadway St, Trotwood, OH 45426
FREE Doughnuts
FREE Thanksgiving Meals will be given out
FREE Dog and Cat Food will be given out
💙 A HUGE thank you to our amazing sponsors and community partners for making this possible! 💙
Miami Valley Meals
SISCA
BearCreek Donuts
City of Victory Deliverance Church
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
City of Victory Deliverance Church
937-699-6876
cityofvictoryhd@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
jvjonesiii@gmail.com
City of Victory Deliverance Church
489 S Broadway StTrotwood , Ohio 45426
937-699-6876
cityofvictoryhd@gmail.com