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Community Meal Distribution

Community Meal Distribution

SAVE THE DATE! 📅

The City of Victory Saturday Meal Distribution is coming, and you won't
want to miss it!

Mark your calendars for a day of fellowship and blessings given out.

Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday, we will be having our Saturday Meal Distribution on the 3rd Saturday in November.

🗓️ Saturday, November 21, 2026
🕙 10:00 AM – 12:00 Noon
📍 489 S. Broadway St, Trotwood, OH 45426

FREE Doughnuts
FREE Thanksgiving Meals will be given out
FREE Dog and Cat Food will be given out

💙 A HUGE thank you to our amazing sponsors and community partners for making this possible! 💙

Miami Valley Meals
SISCA
BearCreek Donuts

City of Victory Deliverance Church
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

City of Victory Deliverance Church
937-699-6876
cityofvictoryhd@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093685696425

Artist Group Info

jvjonesiii@gmail.com
City of Victory Deliverance Church
489 S Broadway St
Trotwood , Ohio 45426
937-699-6876
cityofvictoryhd@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093685696425