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Community Jazx & Blues

Community Jazx & Blues

Community based Jazz and Blues

Come listen come and sit in. We are committed to providing an encouraging environment to foster the live performance experience essential to developing group performance getting back to the roots of live interactive music making.

Community based Jazz and Blues session. Jammers no
Charge. $5- $10 Suggested donation. Students $2-$5. Suggested donation.

The Hub Dayton Band BRD House
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every 12 months on Friday through May 22, 2026.

Event Supported By

Different Hats Music
9374307694
Different_Hats@yahoo.com
Different Hats Music

Artist Group Info

Different_Hats@yahoo.com
The Hub Dayton Band BRD House
42 East National Rd
Vandalia, Ohio 45377
9374307694
Different_Hats@yahoo.com
www.TheHubDaytonBandBRDHouse.com