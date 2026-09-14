Community Conversations with Tammy Murphy for Montgomery County Auditor

Community Conversations Are Coming to Your Neighborhood

Every community has its own story.

Some are focused on neighborhood revitalization. Others are navigating growth, infrastructure, housing, public safety, or the challenges of rising property taxes. But no matter where I go, one thing remains the same: People want honest conversations about the issues affecting their everyday lives.

That's why I'm launching Community Conversations across Montgomery County.

This isn't a campaign speech.

It isn't a fundraiser.

It isn't a political rally.

It's an opportunity to sit down, ask questions, share ideas, and have an honest conversation about the issues that matter most to you.

﻿﻿Property values.

﻿﻿Property taxes. Government transparency.

Ill The role of the County Auditor.

Or simply... what's on your mind.

Whether you stay for five minutes or the entire hour, I hope you'll stop by.

READ MORE HERE: https://tammymurphyforauditor.com/community-conversations-2/

• Check the schedule below to find the location closest to you. (we will post reminders for each area in advance!)

I'd love the opportunity to listen.

Every community matters. Every conversation matters.

