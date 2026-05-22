Collaboration of Colors - Closing Reception
Collaboration of Colors - Closing Reception
Celebrating the art and artists of Collaboration of Colors! Join us for the close of this exhibition that involved so much communication, sharing, skill and collaboration:
Susanne Scherette King - Megan Fiely
Brian Mathus - Tami Beale
Sir Michael Surber - Tom Jordan
Joy Johnson - Dave Scott
Free and Open to the Public
Edward A. Dixon Gallery
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Event Supported By
Edward A. Dixon Gallery
937-985-2115
info@eadgallery.com
Edward A. Dixon Gallery
222 North Saint Clair StreetDayton, Ohio 45402