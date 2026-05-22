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Collaboration of Colors - Closing Reception

Collaboration of Colors - Closing Reception

Celebrating the art and artists of Collaboration of Colors! Join us for the close of this exhibition that involved so much communication, sharing, skill and collaboration:

Susanne Scherette King - Megan Fiely

Brian Mathus - Tami Beale

Sir Michael Surber - Tom Jordan

Joy Johnson - Dave Scott

Free and Open to the Public

Edward A. Dixon Gallery
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026

Event Supported By

Edward A. Dixon Gallery
937-985-2115
info@eadgallery.com
https://shop.eadgallery.com
Edward A. Dixon Gallery
222 North Saint Clair Street
Dayton, Ohio 45402