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Coffee Fellowship

Coffee Fellowship

This will be a time to share a cup of coffee or 2, and relax and have casual conversation.

(If there are any questions, please call me, Barbara Neyhouse at 937-287-7334. Thank you.)

Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church
Every 12 weeks through Sep 01, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church
937-298-3743
offfice@sugarcreekchurch.org
sugarcreekchurch.org

Artist Group Info

N/A
Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church
4417 Bigger Road
Kettering, Ohio 45440
office@sugarcreekchurch.org
sugarcreekchurch.org