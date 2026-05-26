Coffee Fellowship
Coffee Fellowship
This will be a time to share a cup of coffee or 2, and relax and have casual conversation.
(If there are any questions, please call me, Barbara Neyhouse at 937-287-7334. Thank you.)
Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church
Every 12 weeks through Sep 01, 2026.
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tuesday: 09:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church
937-298-3743
offfice@sugarcreekchurch.org
Artist Group Info
N/A
Sugar Creek Presbyterian Church
4417 Bigger RoadKettering, Ohio 45440
office@sugarcreekchurch.org