Coffee & Conversations with Tammy

Join me for our 3rd Saturday Coffee & Conversations.

Stop by anytime between 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM for coffee, donuts, and a relaxed opportunity to connect.

This is not a formal event and there will be no speeches ~ just a chance to say hello, have a conversation, and share what's on your mind.

Whether it's property values, taxes, or changes you'd like to see from the Auditor's Office, I'm here to listen.

If you haven't signed the petition to abolish property taxes and would like to, we will also have petitions available as an official signing location.

No pressure. No politics. Just real conversations.

#YourVoiceMatters

Stop by for a few minutes or stay awhile. l'd love to see you. RAIN OR SHINE!