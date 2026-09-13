Claire McCahan Song Recital
Claire McCahan Song Recital
Mezzo-soprano Claire McCahan is the most recent winner of the National Federation of Music Club's Young Artist Award in female voice. She will give a recital of art song and selections from opera and American musical theatre. She will be assisted by John Benjamin at the piano. This concert is co-sponsored by Epiphany Lutheran's concert series and the Dayton Music Club.
Epiphany Lutheran Church
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Dayton Music Club
9374331449
jbenjamin@epiphanydayton.org
Artist Group Info
Claire McCahan
claire.mccahan@gmail.com
Epiphany Lutheran Church
6430 Far Hills AveCenterville, Ohio 45459
9374331449
jbenjamin@epiphanydayton.org