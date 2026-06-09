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Chosen: A Documentary Film Screening & Talk Back

Chosen: A Documentary Film Screening & Talk Back

The Coretta Scott King Center for Cultural and Intellectual Freedom proudly presents Chosen: A Documentary Film Screening & Talk Back, a special Pride and
Juneteenth fundraising event dedicated to advancing education and dialogue about Black Trans experiences. The event is being organized in partnership with the Yellow Springs Juneteenth Committee, the 365 Project of Yellow Springs, and Yellow Springs Pride.

This powerful evening will feature a screening of Chosen: A Love Letter to Black Trans Community, a film documenting Black Trans Family Reunion in New Orleans, LA that created a space for reimagining community, wellness, joy, and gathering. Following the film, there will be an engaging dialogue between Ace Xavier Portis, Lee Wade, and Miles Taylor. Ace Xavier Portis, the architect of the Black Trans Family Reunion, is the film’s Producer and Governance Chair of the Antioch College Board of Trustees.

Little Art Theatre
$10
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 19 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Antioch College's Coretta Scott King Center for Cultural and Intellectual Freedom
cskc@antiochcollege.edu
https://antiochcollege.edu/coretta-scott-king-center/

Artist Group Info

Ace Xavier Portis
heycuz@blacktransfamilyreunion.org
www.blacktransfamilyreunion.org/chosen
Little Art Theatre
247 Xenia Avenue
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45385
office@littleart.com
https://www.littleart.com