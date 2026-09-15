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Chili Dinner Fundraiser to Support Miami Valley Immigrant Coalition

Chili Dinner Fundraiser to Support Miami Valley Immigrant Coalition

Dayton Friends Meeting is hosting a chili dinner fundraiser to support our Haitian neighbors. You’re invited to bring a crockpot of your favorite chili or just come to eat and support a good cause. 100% of donations go towards Miami Valley Immigrant Coalition legal defense fund.

Dayton Friends Meeting
Free will offering
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026

Artist Group Info

mariahcd484@gmail.com
Dayton Friends Meeting
345 Wyoming Ave
Dayton, Ohio