Cats for All: Rosewood Community Exhibition

Cats for All features artwork created by Rosewood Students, Faculty, Staff, and Renters that display the wonders of our feline friends in various mediums and styles. This exhibit will run from June 11 through August 29, and is free and open to the public Mondays through Thursdays, 9 AM to 9 PM, Fridays 9 AM to 5 PM, and Saturdays 10 AM to 3 PM.