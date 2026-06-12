Cats for All: Rosewood Community Exhibition
Cats for All: Rosewood Community Exhibition
Cats for All features artwork created by Rosewood Students, Faculty, Staff, and Renters that display the wonders of our feline friends in various mediums and styles. This exhibit will run from June 11 through August 29, and is free and open to the public Mondays through Thursdays, 9 AM to 9 PM, Fridays 9 AM to 5 PM, and Saturdays 10 AM to 3 PM.
Rosewood Arts Center
09:00 AM - 09:00 PM, every day through Aug 29, 2026.
Rosewood Arts Center
2655 Olson Dr.Kettering , Ohio 45420
937-296-0294
rosewood@ketteringoh.org