Call for Entries: Rosewood Arts Center 37th Annual Dayton Works on Paper Exhibition

Date/Time: Submission Drop off, in-person: January 2, 2027 from 12pm-3pm, January 4, Noon – 8pm

Location: Rosewood Arts Center

Website/Link: https://www.playkettering.org/artist-entry-information/

Description:

Rosewood Arts Center is pleased to announce our 37th Annual Works on Paper call for entries.

37th ANNUAL DAYTON WORKS ON PAPER

January 19 – February 27

Works on Paper is a juried exhibition created for artists living within a 40-mile radius of Dayton, Ohio. This annual exhibition features two-and three-dimensional works of art on or of paper. Artist awards totaling $1,100 will be selected the juror. Gallery visitors will select a People’s Choice Award made possible through the Joan W. McCoy Memorial Art Fund.

The Juror this year for Works on Paper is Jennifer Wenker. Jennifer is Curator of Collections and Exhibitions at the Springfield Museum of Art. Prior to joining the Museum staff, she was Creative Director of the Herndon Gallery at Antioch College in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and founder of the Spark! Creative Artspace nonprofit collective in southern Ohio. Through her curatorial and studio practices, she explores ecopolitical and sociological themes with a spare, poetic sensibility. She received her MFA in Studio Art from the University of Cincinnati (DAAP) and her BA in Studio Art (drawing/printmaking) from Morehead State University. She previously taught painting, drawing, and arts appreciation foundations at the University of Cincinnati and Southern State Community College.

Submission Drop off, in-person: January 2, 2027 from 12pm-3pm, January 4, Noon – 8pm

Closing Reception: Saturday February 27, 2027

Entry Checklist:

Physical Works on Paper Entry Form/Prospectus (available at Rosewood during dropoff or at http://www.playkettering.org/gallery )

Completed Digital Entry Form

$20 entry free for up to three artworks