Boost Your Body, Mind, and Spirit with Yoga
Boost Your Body, Mind, and Spirit with Yoga
Join us in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum for yoga this summer! Our instructors, Emily and Casey, will guide you through gentle exercises in the beauty of the gardens. Our first session starts on June 8th at 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. All skill levels are welcome, from beginner to advanced. Bring your water and enthusiasm for a great time in nature.
Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum
Every week through Jun 29, 2026.
Monday: 09:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday: 09:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County
Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum
1900 Park St.Springfield, Ohio 45504