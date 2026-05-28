Boost Your Body, Mind, and Spirit with Yoga

Join us in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum for yoga this summer! Our instructors, Emily and Casey, will guide you through gentle exercises in the beauty of the gardens. Our first session starts on June 8th at 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. All skill levels are welcome, from beginner to advanced. Bring your water and enthusiasm for a great time in nature.

