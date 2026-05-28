© 2026 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boost Your Body, Mind, and Spirit with Yoga

Boost Your Body, Mind, and Spirit with Yoga

Join us in the Wingert Tossey Pavilion at Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum for yoga this summer! Our instructors, Emily and Casey, will guide you through gentle exercises in the beauty of the gardens. Our first session starts on June 8th at 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. All skill levels are welcome, from beginner to advanced. Bring your water and enthusiasm for a great time in nature.

Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum
Every week through Jun 29, 2026.
Monday: 09:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

Master Gardener Volunteers of Clark County
clark.osu.edu
Snyder Park Gardens & Arboretum
1900 Park St.
Springfield, Ohio 45504
https://go.osu.edu/clarkmgvmeetmeingarden