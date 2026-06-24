Bites in the Heights food truck festival returns to Rose Music Center on Saturday, August 8! From 11:30 AM to 8:00 PM, the event features Dayton-area food trucks serving a variety of delicacies, family activities, vendors, live music from The Prince Project, and a cruise-in car show.

11:30 AM – 8:00 PM | Food Trucks

Featuring 20+ food trucks and family activities

2:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Car Show

Kohlbacher's Kustom Speed & Fab Cruise-In

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Live Music

The Prince Project

