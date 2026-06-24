Bites in the Heights
Bites in the Heights
Bites in the Heights food truck festival returns to Rose Music Center on Saturday, August 8! From 11:30 AM to 8:00 PM, the event features Dayton-area food trucks serving a variety of delicacies, family activities, vendors, live music from The Prince Project, and a cruise-in car show.
11:30 AM – 8:00 PM | Food Trucks
Featuring 20+ food trucks and family activities
2:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Car Show
Kohlbacher's Kustom Speed & Fab Cruise-In
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM | Live Music
The Prince Project
Rose Music Center at The Heights
11:30 AM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 8 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
City of Huber Heights
9372375836
Rose Music Center at The Heights
6800 Executive BlvdHuber Heights, Ohio 45424
(937) 610-0288
apirro@memi.biz