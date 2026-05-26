BILLY PRESTON: THAT'S THE WAY GOD PLANNED IT

We had a wonderfully successful screening of this fantastic documentary a couple weeks ago, and we're now hearing from several people who were sorry to have missed it...so we're bringing it back for a special encore!

"Billy Preston was 5 years old when he backed gospel legend Mahalia Jackson. Over the following six-decade career, Billy contributed his signature sound to the greatest artists of his time, including The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Barbra Streisand, Sly Stone, Ray Charles, Rufus, Eric Clapton, and others, while establishing himself as a GRAMMY-winning solo artist. Despite his success, Billy struggled to reconcile his deep relationship with the Black church with his sexuality, setting off a lifelong quest to find love and acceptance."

Join us on Sunday, May 31 at 3:00 for this encore screening. Tickets are $12.50 each.