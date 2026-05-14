Behind the Music Book Club

A book club for music fans: band memoirs, studio histories, genre guides and more. See online event calendar for details

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If you like digging into backstories as much as listening to music, join us to discuss music-related books, documentaries, podcasts and more.

Because no one wants to spend time reading a book they don't like, there is no assigned title. Instead, you choose a book (or documentary, podcast, article, zine, etc.) that fits in with a monthly theme. When we get together, we'll all share the stories, songs, and clips we found. This kind of book club is a great way to get reading recommendations and discover new bands.

Learn More: https://greenelibrary.bibliocommons.com/events/699e06fe6724c63d00f4e904