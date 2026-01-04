Music fans and local history enthusiasts are invited to relive the sounds, stories, and cultural impact of one of the region's most iconic radio stations at Back to the Future of Rock and Roll: A 97X Retro Rock Reunion on Saturday, June 27, 2026. The reunion brings together beloved 97X personalities and staff for an evening of behind-the-scenes stories, memories, and surprises.

From 1983 to 2004, WOXY 97X was, as hailed by Rolling Stone magazine as, "one of the most influential and fiercely independent radio stations in American broadcast history."

The 2-hour program includes the panel discussion and an audience Q&A, giving fans the chance to engage directly with the voices that helped define the station's legacy. For those seeking an even deeper dive, the VIP package offers reserved seating, an exclusive meet-and-greet with the 97X team, photo and autograph opportunities, themed snacks, and a limited-edition commemorative gift. A vintage 97X satin jacket signed in the 1990s by numerous station personnel will be up for silent auction.

Whether you were a devoted listener to the station, a fan of '80s and '90s alternative rock music, or simply love the history of rock and roll, the 97X Retro Rock Reunion promises an unforgettable night of nostalgia, energy, and storytelling.