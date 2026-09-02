Authorized Personnel live at Whisperz Speakeasy

Join us on Saturday, September 5th, from 8-11 pm as we welcome Authorized Personnel back to the Whisperz Speakeasy stage! This band brings an eclectic blend of Soul, R&B, Pop, Blues, Funk, Rock, Reggae, and Jazz and always fills the house so be sure to get here early for a seat!

Please remember, guests are seated on a first-come, first-serve basis and we do enforce a dress code of business casual through evening elegance or period-appropriate attire, if you wish (jeans are acceptable but must be well-kempt). We are 25 & up and require a valid ID for entry!

There is no cover charge for FREE LIVE MUSIC at Whisperz Speakeasy, but the password is required for entry and can be found on our website at www.thedrinkerys.com