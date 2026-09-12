Author talk:

Edith Mirante presents her latest book,

"Where the Mithuns Are: Essays on War, Art and Beasts"

Saturday, September 26, 2:00 PM at The Reading Room, 17021 Lorain Ave, Cleveland OH 44111

Subjects of Mirante's "Where the Mithuns Are" essays include the current revolution in Myanmar, wildlife of Yellowstone National Park, Michael Heizer's "City" land art and legendary Japanese-American labor firebrand, Manzanar internee Karl Yoneda.