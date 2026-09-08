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At The Table

At The Table

When was the last time you had a meaningful dialogue with others in your community about personal experiences related to poverty?

Poverty in our communities is linked to barriers like incarceration, addiction, mental illness, lack of education, and racial inequity. Beyond these barriers are human beings.

At the Table is an event designed to spark curiosity, deepen understanding, and foster connections. Think Tank’s Change Leader Alliance is hosting its fifth annual At the Table, encouraging people from diverse backgrounds to converse and learn from each other in a supportive environment. This year, Think Tank is partnering with several organizations across the country to host At The Table.

Attendees can engage in 20-minute one-on-one or small group conversations with local Change Leaders who share their personal experiences related to poverty. These speakers are local Change Leaders that draw upon their personal experiences to help inform and improve their community.

This event aims to create a positive space for dialogue on challenging topics, break down stereotypes, and celebrate the strength and gifts of so many who have lived experience in poverty.

The Silos
$30
08:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Thu, 17 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Think Tank Inc.
9373224970
contact@thinktank-inc.org
https://thinktank-inc.org/table

Artist Group Info

brian@thinktank-inc.org
The Silos
810 East 1st Street
Dayton, Ohio 45402
9372396385
info@silos.com
Silos