Art Exhibition by Scott D.U.Gibbs Resonance: A Line of Time Engaged opening reception
Art Exhibition by Scott D.U.Gibbs Resonance: A Line of Time Engaged opening reception
Opening reception for the exhibition of works by Illustrious Dayton artist, Scott D.U. Gibbs from 1988 to Present. The show will run until January 7, 2027. A closing reception will be held on January 6, 2027.
K12 Gallery & TEJAS
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
K12 Gallery & TEJAS
9374615149
jerri@k12tejasgallery.org
Artist Group Info
Scott D.U. Gibbs
K12 Gallery & TEJAS
341 South Jefferson Street, Dayton, OH 45402, USADayton, Ohio 45402
9374615149
katie@k12tejasgallery.org