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Art Exhibition by Scott D.U.Gibbs Resonance: A Line of Time Engaged opening reception

Art Exhibition by Scott D.U.Gibbs Resonance: A Line of Time Engaged opening reception

Opening reception for the exhibition of works by Illustrious Dayton artist, Scott D.U. Gibbs from 1988 to Present. The show will run until January 7, 2027. A closing reception will be held on January 6, 2027.

K12 Gallery & TEJAS
04:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

K12 Gallery & TEJAS
9374615149
jerri@k12tejasgallery.org
K12 Gallery &amp; TEJAS

Artist Group Info

Scott D.U. Gibbs
K12 Gallery & TEJAS
341 South Jefferson Street, Dayton, OH 45402, USA
Dayton, Ohio 45402
9374615149
katie@k12tejasgallery.org
https://k12tejasgallery.org/