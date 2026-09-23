Hip-hop pioneers Arrested Development are coming to Ludlow Garage on Friday, February 6!

Since 1991, Arrested Development has blended hip-hop with African influences, positive messages, and socially conscious storytelling, creating a sound that helped redefine the genre. Their landmark debut album, 3 Years, 5 Months and 2 Days in the Life of..., earned two Grammy Awards and introduced classics like "Tennessee."

With decades of influential music, world tours, and a legacy that includes recognition from Rolling Stone, VH1, and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Arrested Development continues to inspire audiences around the world. Their latest releases, including Adult Contemporary Hip-Hop, prove the group's message of empowerment and innovation is as relevant as ever.

Don't miss the chance to experience one of hip-hop's most influential groups live at Ludlow Garage!

