Appalachian Summer

Celebrate the music, art, and culture of Appalachia with a day full of crafts, dancing, music, and artisans. Enjoy traditional bluegrass and contemporary musicians inspired by Appalachian instruments and stylings. Meet banjo makers, weavers, and other artisans that continue traditions passed down from generation to generation. Hard-driving bluegrass by Vernon McIntyre’s Appalachian Grass; other entertainers and schedule TBA. Country Cooking food truck on site with pulled pork, chicken wings, and other delicious southern style cooking.

PRICE $10 adult; $5 child; free with membership

TIME Festival from noon til 8pm : band schedule TBA

