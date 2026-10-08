An Irish Christmas with John Doyle, Cathie Ryan & Mick McAuley at the Foundry Theater

John Doyle, Cathie Ryan, and Mick McAuley come together for a rare United States tour this December in An Irish Christmas.

This festive celebration brings three of Irish music’s most beloved performers to the stage in a program woven through with song and story – from cherished carols and traditional tunes and airs to newly composed songs for the season.

Mick McAuley, renowned melodeon player and longtime collaborator of John Doyle, co-wrote and recorded This Christmas Time, a holiday album the two released in 2024. That recording is the heart and soul of An Irish Christmas, and Mick is delighted to be bringing it to American audiences alongside two of his favorite musical partners.

Cathie Ryan is a natural fit for this holiday tour, having carved out a reputation for her own beloved Christmas performances over the years. A highly regarded singer, songwriter, performer, and educator, Cathie is a towering presence in traditional music circles on both sides of the Atlantic. She and John have been musical collaborators for decades – he has played guitar and contributed arrangements to three of her studio recordings, they have toured as a duo throughout Europe, and together they have penned songs that have earned a permanent place in the Irish music repertoire. Their compositions Carrick-a-Rede and Grace O’Malley are now staples of the tradition. Both are members of The Irish Music Masters and are featured on the PBS television special The Soul of Christmas.

All three have toured together before, and their chemistry on stage is undeniable. John, Cathie, and Mick are looking forward to bringing An Irish Christmas to audiences across the United States – a warm and joyful evening of music and story in the finest Irish tradition.

