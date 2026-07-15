An Evening with Five Rivers Health Centers - Where Philanthropy Meets Purpose
An Evening with Five Rivers Health Centers - Where Philanthropy Meets Purpose
Help us remove barriers to care and expand access to quality, comprehensive and respectful care for our patients and community. Join us for tours, art auction and a rooftop cocktail reception at our beautiful Edgemont Campus.
Five Rivers Health Centers Edgemont Campus
$50
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Five Rivers Health Centers
937-281-5957
dori.spaulding@frhc.org
Five Rivers Health Centers Edgemont Campus
721 Miami Chapel RoadDayton, Ohio 45417
(937) 281-5957
dori.spaulding@frhc.org