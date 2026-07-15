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An Evening with Five Rivers Health Centers - Where Philanthropy Meets Purpose

An Evening with Five Rivers Health Centers - Where Philanthropy Meets Purpose

Help us remove barriers to care and expand access to quality, comprehensive and respectful care for our patients and community. Join us for tours, art auction and a rooftop cocktail reception at our beautiful Edgemont Campus.

Five Rivers Health Centers Edgemont Campus
$50
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Five Rivers Health Centers
937-281-5957
dori.spaulding@frhc.org
www.fiverivershealthcenters.org
Five Rivers Health Centers Edgemont Campus
721 Miami Chapel Road
Dayton, Ohio 45417
(937) 281-5957
dori.spaulding@frhc.org
https://www.fiverivershealthcenters.org/calendar