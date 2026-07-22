An Evening with Amy Taylor
An Evening with Amy Taylor
Independent filmmaker Amy Taylor returns to Yellow Springs to share her new short film, …And Then She Laughed, a horror/comedy filmed here in the village in 2024. Taylor will then screen a previous project, Jess Archer Versus, a geektastic mystery/comedy.
The films will be followed by a Q&A with Taylor, who will also discuss her next project, a feature film she hopes to shoot here in Yellow Springs. Please join us in supporting independent film.
Little Art Theatre
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
Artist Group Info
Amy Taylor
Little Art Theatre
247 Xenia AvenueYellow Springs, Ohio 45385
office@littleart.com