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An Evening with Amy Taylor

An Evening with Amy Taylor

Independent filmmaker Amy Taylor returns to Yellow Springs to share her new short film, …And Then She Laughed, a horror/comedy filmed here in the village in 2024. Taylor will then screen a previous project, Jess Archer Versus, a geektastic mystery/comedy.

The films will be followed by a Q&A with Taylor, who will also discuss her next project, a feature film she hopes to shoot here in Yellow Springs. Please join us in supporting independent film.

Little Art Theatre
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 12 Aug 2026
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Artist Group Info

Amy Taylor
https://www.amytaylordirector.com/
Little Art Theatre
247 Xenia Avenue
Yellow Springs, Ohio 45385
office@littleart.com
https://www.littleart.com