An Afternoon with Brian Kilmeade

Join bestselling author, television and radio host, and historian Brian Kilmeade in Dayton, OH, for a special meet-and-greet celebrating his newest book, Uniting the States!

Whether you’ve followed his bestselling historical works or enjoy his conversations on television and radio, this is your chance to connect with one of America’s most recognizable voices and explore the remarkable stories that helped shape our nation.

Event Highlights

- Your ticket includes a copy of Uniting the States!

- Meet Brian Kilmeade in person

- Have your book signed and personalized (name only) by Brian

- Take a photo with Brian to commemorate the occasion

- Shop additional copies of Uniting the States and a selection of Brian’s bestselling titles at the event

Don't miss this special opportunity to celebrate Brian's newest release alongside fellow fans and history enthusiasts!

Space is limited—reserve your ticket today!