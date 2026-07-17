America 250 Thursday night The Making of a Trumpet by George Schlub Miamisburg Historical Society
America 250 Thursday night The Making of a Trumpet by George Schlub Miamisburg Historical Society
Please join us at the Miamisburg History Center on Thursday, July 23 rd as Miamisburg resident George Schlub will demonstrate how he designs and makes custom brass musical instruments . His TARV Revolution Trumpets were used by the Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps at the Presidential Inauguration in January of 2025. Those instruments are shown here during that ceremony at the US Capitol building.
Miamisburg History Center
free
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Miamisburg Historical Society
9378595000
MHSociety@historicalmiamisburg.org
Artist Group Info
George Schlub
Miamisburg History Center
35 South Fifth StreetMiamisburg, Ohio 45342
937 859 5000
MHSociety@historicalmiamisburg.org