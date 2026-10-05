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America 250 - This Land and Its Voices

America 250 - This Land and Its Voices

The Bach Society of Dayton invites audiences to experience the character of American music over the last 250 with America 250” at 4:00 pm with a Concert Preview at 3:00 PM by composer Steven Winteregg and poet, Sierra Leone.  Come enjoy a wide array of American choral and orchestra music, from pieces as old as America itself to one newly commissioned composition by local composer Steven Winteregg. This concert celebrates our great nation’s character rather than just music that was created here.

Kettering Adventist Church
$0 to $30 Children under 12 attend free. Multiple discounts available
03:00 PM - 05:45 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Bach Society of Dayton
937-294-2224
info@bachsocietyofdayton.org
www.bachsocietyofdayton.org
Kettering Adventist Church
3939 Stonebridge Rd
Kettering, Ohio 45419
937-294-2224
info@bachsocietyofdayton.org
https://bachsocietyofdayton.org