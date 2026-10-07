America 250 Speaker Series: Watchdogs of Democracy

AMERICA 250 SPEAKER SERIES CONCLUDES

Jeffrey Layne Blevins is a Professor in the School of Public and International Affairs, and Faculty Fellow of the Center for Cyber Strategy and Policy, at the University of Cincinnati.

Blevins is co-author of Social Media, Social Justice, and the Political Economy of Online Networks (2022), which won the 2023 Next Generation Indie Book Award for Best Non-Fiction eBook, and Social Media and Digital Politics: Networked Reason in an Age of Digital Emotions (2025), which won the 2026 AEJMC Tankard Book Award.

Blevins is a frequently-consulted expert for national news media on social media, politics, and misinformation. His newest book, AI, Algorithms, and Misinformation: Law, Politics, and Our Digital Futures, will be released tomorrow, October 8, 2026.

Join us for Part 6 of the YS Public Arts and Culture Commission's America 250 Speaker Series on Friday, October 16, at 7:00 PM in Rooms A&B at the John Bryan Community Center.