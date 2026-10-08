Alice Gerrard with Reed Stutz and Tatiana Hargreaves at the Foundry Theater

“Alice has a haunting and distinctive voice and she can do anything— holler, shout, belt it out, swing a little, croon a little, and then flat-out break your heart.” Lee Smith

Alice Gerrard is a talent of legendary status. In a career spanning more than 50 years, Alice has known, learned from, and performed with many of the old-time and bluegrass greats and has in turn earned worldwide respect for her own important contributions to the music. Known for her groundbreaking collaboration with Appalachian singer Hazel Dickens during the 1960s and ’70s, the duo produced four classic Hazel and Alice LPs on Rounder and Smithsonian Folkways that influenced scores of young women singers.

A tireless advocate of traditional music, Alice has won numerous honors, including an International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Distinguished Achievement Award, a Virginia Arts Commission Award, the North Carolina Folklore Society’s Tommy Jarrell Award, and an Indy Award. In 2017 Alice was inducted into the IBMA Hall of Fame along with Hazel Dickens. A film by Durham filmmaker Kenny Dalsheimer about her life and music You Gave Me a Song, was shown at the Full Frame Festival in Durham, NC, at the Mill Valley Film Festival, and several others. In 2023 Alice finished her latest recording project, Sun to Sun, on the local Durham label, Sleepy Cat Records. It features all original songs by Alice and one original instrumental by Reed Stutz, who also plays on the recording, along with Tatiana Hargreaves, Hasee Ciaccio, DaShawn Hickman, Gail Gillsepie, Marcy Marxer, Phil Cook, Nick Falk, and Joseph Dejarnette.

Now 90, Alice is touring less but still performs and teaches in workshops. As she noted on the back cover of her latest recording: “In the dark of the night I think sometimes about how this might be my final recording, my final mattress, my final car, my final dog—but then you never know….”

The Foundry is overjoyed to welcome this esteemed Antioch College alumni (1958) back to campus for this special concert. Additional events are being scheduled around Alice’s return visit to the village which will be announced soon.

