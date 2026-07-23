Air1 Worship Now
Air1 Worship Now
The Air1 Worship Now Tour returns this fall, bringing an unforgettable night of worship to 20 cities nationwide! Featuring Tauren Wells, Seph Schlueter, Gateway Worship, Roosevelt Stewart, and Sarai Rivera, this year's tour offers an inspiring evening of worship, powerful music, and meaningful community. Don't miss this opportunity to experience one of this fall's most anticipated nights of worship.
Christian Life Center
$40
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
TPR.
Artist Group Info
Tauren Wells
christina.sikora@tprlive.co
Christian Life Center
3489 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH 45414Dayton, Ohio 45414
(937) 898-8811