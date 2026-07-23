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Air1 Worship Now

Air1 Worship Now

The Air1 Worship Now Tour returns this fall, bringing an unforgettable night of worship to 20 cities nationwide! Featuring Tauren Wells, Seph Schlueter, Gateway Worship, Roosevelt Stewart, and Sarai Rivera, this year's tour offers an inspiring evening of worship, powerful music, and meaningful community. Don't miss this opportunity to experience one of this fall's most anticipated nights of worship.

Christian Life Center
$40
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

TPR.
tprlive.co

Artist Group Info

Tauren Wells
christina.sikora@tprlive.co
https://tprlive.co/products/tauren-wells-air1-worship-now-tour-dayton-oh-october-22-2026
Christian Life Center
3489 Little York Rd, Dayton, OH 45414
Dayton, Ohio 45414
(937) 898-8811
https://www.clcdayton.com/