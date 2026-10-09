A Swingin' Big Band Holiday Party
A Swingin' Big Band Holiday Party
Get in the spirit of the season with your Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra. Two nights of fun. The concerts will be recording for a future SSJO album release!
Mother Stewart's Brewery
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.
Event Supported By
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra
937-325-8100
info@springfieldsym.org
Artist Group Info
Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra
info@springfieldsym.org
Mother Stewart's Brewery
102 West ColumbiaSpringfield, Ohio 45504
937-717-0618
motherstewarts@gmail.com