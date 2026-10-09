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A Swingin' Big Band Holiday Party

A Swingin' Big Band Holiday Party

Get in the spirit of the season with your Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra. Two nights of fun. The concerts will be recording for a future SSJO album release!

Mother Stewart's Brewery
07:30 PM - 10:00 PM, every day through Dec 19, 2026.

Event Supported By

Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra
937-325-8100
info@springfieldsym.org
https://springfieldsym.org/ssjo2324/

Artist Group Info

Springfield Symphony Jazz Orchestra
info@springfieldsym.org
https://www.springfieldsym.org/ssjo
Mother Stewart's Brewery
102 West Columbia
Springfield, Ohio 45504
937-717-0618
motherstewarts@gmail.com
motherstewartsbrewing.com