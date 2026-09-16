A Real Fun Seance ft Flowerforpersephone, To You, Deary, Wujeria, Good Soup
A Real Fun Seance ft Flowerforpersephone, To You, Deary, Wujeria, Good Soup
OCTOBER 3 A Real Fun Seance ft,
FLOWERSFORPERSEPHONE — Columbus screamo / metalcore / grindcore chaos. Fast, emotional and built for the pit.
TO YOU, DEARY — Chicago-based emotional post-hardcore with moments of beauty, tension and catharsis.
WUJERIA — Dayton dream-pop / alternative / trip-hop living somewhere between dreamy atmosphere and noisy guitars. An alien universe built right here in the Midwest.
GOOD SOUP — Dayton garage-punk / grunge with loud guitars, raw energy and no unnecessary bs.
THE Fairborn PHOENIX
34 S. Broad St. • Fairborn, Ohio
Doors — 7PM
Music — 8PM
Come early. Support the bands. Buy merch. Keep indi music alive.
Fairborn Phoenix
$10
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026