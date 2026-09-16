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A Real Fun Seance ft Flowerforpersephone, To You, Deary, Wujeria, Good Soup

A Real Fun Seance ft Flowerforpersephone, To You, Deary, Wujeria, Good Soup

OCTOBER 3 A Real Fun Seance ft,

FLOWERSFORPERSEPHONE — Columbus screamo / metalcore / grindcore chaos. Fast, emotional and built for the pit.

TO YOU, DEARY — Chicago-based emotional post-hardcore with moments of beauty, tension and catharsis.

WUJERIA — Dayton dream-pop / alternative / trip-hop living somewhere between dreamy atmosphere and noisy guitars. An alien universe built right here in the Midwest.

GOOD SOUP — Dayton garage-punk / grunge with loud guitars, raw energy and no unnecessary bs.

THE Fairborn PHOENIX

34 S. Broad St. • Fairborn, Ohio
Doors — 7PM
Music — 8PM

Come early. Support the bands. Buy merch. Keep indi music alive.

Fairborn Phoenix
$10
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Fairborn Phoenix
34 S. Broad St.
Fairborn, Ohio 45324
https://www.fairbornphoenix.com/