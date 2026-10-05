96th Annual Waffle Shop

Waffle Shop is a 90+ year tradition at Christ Church. We raise funds through the sale of our beloved waffle lunches, and then grant 100% of the proceeds to small local non-profits benefiting our brothers & sisters living on the margins in our community. In 2024 we awarded more than $13,000 in grants to 15 local organizations making a difference in our community. A great lunch for a good cause!

NEW DATES IN 2026:

We are so anxious to serve you this year that we moved the dates one week earlier, to Wednesday, November 11 - Friday, November 14 from 11am til 2pm, and - new for 2026 - Saturday, November 14 from 9:30am til 1pm.