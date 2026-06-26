4th of July Weekend: The Foundry’s Rooftop Summer BBQ Buffet

Join The Foundry above the city this 4th of July weekend for a rooftop BBQ on Sunday, July 5 featuring your BBQ favorites: slow-smoked baby back ribs, marinated flank steak, backyard classics, and all the homestyle sides you can handle (yes, there is warm cornbread with honey butter). Pair your plate with spectacular skyline views and one of their signature beverage experiences, like a Bottomless Mimosa, Rooftop Spritz package, or their Old Forester Old Fashioned Duo.

Buy your tickets now on OpenTable!