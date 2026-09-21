31st Annual Halloween Party & Costume Contest at MVSB

Spooky season is upon us and that means its time for our yearly Halloween Party at Miami Valley Sports Bar! This year the party is SCREAM-themed alongside Angry Orchard, so be sure to get creative and bring out your best SCREAM-themed costume. The party starts at 8p (doors open at 4p) with party favors, door prizes, drink specials, and a costume contest with cash prizes and/or swag bags for our winners!

Costume Contest categories include:

- Scariest

- Sexiest

- Funniest

- Best Couples Costume

- Best Scream-themed costume

Miami Valley's Bitchin' Kitchen will be serving up delicious food from 6pm til late night & we'll announce costume contest winners close to midnight!

Located at 930 Watertower Lane, West Carrollton, Ohio

NO COVER CHARGE but you do have to be 21 with valid ID!!!

FREE ON-SITE PARKING

Easily located off I-75 & I-675