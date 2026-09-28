24th Chautauqua "The Therapeutic Value of Nature"

Members and guests have voted for our 24th Community Chautauqua “The Therapeutic Value of Nature.” This is a community dialog. Panelists and moderator have experienced nature in many ways. Audience members are encouraged to share their experiences with nature as well. Rather than the domination or care models of nature, B-W Greenway believes in the “kinship” model. We are connected. As much as we care for nature, nature cares for us. Let’s share how.

Some of the topics to be discussed include: How do we know nature has therapeutic value? What are some examples of therapeutic value? How hard is it to encounter nature? What about bugs? Favorite spots? Burnout? Noise, light, congestion; Walking, running, bicycling, sitting; seasons, hot/dry, cold/wet; Snow and snow tracks; Screen time; Health parameters; Dressing for nature; Prescriptions; Views; Conflicts/fracking.

There are so many topics. Here are a few more: Protection mechanisms; What are we missing? Limitations; Evaluating places/paths; Costs; Sports; Safety; Penetration; Paintings/photos; Music; Company; Age; Cities/apartments.

Our Chautauqua’s typically finish about 8:30 leaving time for folks to socialize and enjoy snacks. Please RSVP to admin@bwgreenway.org