2026 Yellow Springs Community Garden Tour

Theme: "Bringing Nature Home"

Tickets Required

Featuring gardens and landscapes of 8 properties using native plants that benefit pollinators and the Little Miami River Watershed. There will be tour guides at 6 private properties, at the Glass Farm Wetland Conservation Area and at the gardens of Agraria Center for Regenerative Practice.

Ways to purchase tickets:

1. Pre-pay for your ticket at https://yscf.fcsuite.com/erp/donate/list/event?event_date_id=1726

You will receive a receipt by email. Bring this receipt to our “prepaid” check-in table on July 19 starting at 1:45 p.m. to receive your tour map & guide—we will be located in the parking lot of the First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton Street in Yellow Springs. No refunds. If you cannot attend, you can give your name & receipt to another person to attend in your place.

2. Purchase tickets in person at our sales table on July 19 starting at 1:45 p.m. – located in the parking lot of First Baptist Church, 600 Dayton Street. No refunds. This is a rain or shine event.

Proceeds from this garden tour will benefit the Yellow Springs Earth Day Celebration & other educational outreach about native plants and backyard habitat in our region.