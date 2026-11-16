As the Advent season unfolds, this annual tradition offers a time of music and reflection. Music will be provided by the Wittenberg Chorale, Springfield Symphony Chorale, and Springfield High School Choir. Pre-service music begins at 7 p.m. The sixth annual campus tree lighting will precede the service at 6:30 p.m. on Alumni Way. A parking map with shuttle stops can be found at www.wittenberg.edu/wittseries. This event is free and open to the public.