Honda to introduce Civic hybrid, with major components being produced in Ohio

Honda recently announced it will introduce the Civic hybrid in the U.S. in 2024. The announcement is a key move in the manufacturer's EV strategy, and two major components for that car will be produced in Ohio.

Honda is already producing components for the hybrid Accord and CR-V in Ohio, and now, it will also produce two types of engines at two of its plants for the hybrid Civic. The hybrid-electric unit will be produced at its plant in Russells Point and the gas motor will be manufactured at its Anna Engine Plant in Shelby County.

"Our associates are proud to play an important role in the Honda electrification strategy by adding production of the new Civic hybrid to the CR-V hybrid we now build,” Roxanna Metz, plant co-lead of the Indiana auto plant said.

Last year, Honda — which employs over 12,000 people in Ohio —invested $700 million to retool several of its existing plants to establish a new EV Hub in Ohio.

The Marysville Auto Plant, where Honda began production in 1982, will be the first Honda auto plant in the United States to transition to EV manufacturing, with the goal of having electric vehicles represent 100% of its car sales by 2040.

The Civic hybrid sedan will be produced in Canada followed by the hatchback in Indiana. Production is expected to begin spring of 2024.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.