Business & Economy

General Motors announces nearly $1B investment for Brookville production plant

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published June 19, 2023 at 2:19 PM EDT
Michael Kumm
/
General Motors

General Motors has announced nearly $1 billion in new investments in Ohio. Brookville, Ohio, will become the home of the company’s new investment in Duramax diesel engine production.

The $920 million investment includes a 1.1-million square-foot expansion of the Brookville facility, and installing new technology and equipment. The Brookville site currently covers about 250,000 square feet.

Montgomery County’s Economic Development/Government Equity program funded $350,000 for the expansion to Brookville.

County officials said the expansion in Brookville will help keep over 700 jobs in Montgomery county.

General Motors has not disclosed final plans for the original plant in Moraine.

Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
