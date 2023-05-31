© 2023 WYSO
Business & Economy

Wright-Patt to get new intelligence mission, gaining 90 new personnel

WYSO | By Ngozi Cole
Published May 31, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT
Michelle Gigante
/
U.S. Air Force Photo

The U.S. Air Force has selected Wright-Patterson Air Force base to host the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron. It will provide space intelligence support to the Department of Defense.

This move is expected to bring more than 90 defense intelligence personnel to the region.

Elaine Bryant is the Managing Director of the military federal sector for JobsOhio.

“When you look at the professionals that we have in our community with their intelligence degrees, their signal analysts, the computer software engineers, it's just amazing to be able to continue to grow that footprint, grow that expertise and more importantly, grow the synergy for national security,” Bryant said.

The new mission will support allies operating in space with command coordination, data exploitation and threat warnings.

“This was the right call,” U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) stated. “This announcement recognizes Wright-Patterson’s strength in space intelligence gathering and expand its intelligence analysis capabilities, help our country meet new and future threats, and continue the Miami Valley’s leadership.”

The base is conducting an environmental impact analysis this summer and the mission is expected to be fully operational by 2025.

Ngozi Cole
Ngozi Cole is the Business and Economics Reporter for WYSO. She graduated with honors from Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism in New York and is a 2022 Pulitzer Center Post-Graduate Reporting Fellow. Ngozi is from Freetown, Sierra Leone.
