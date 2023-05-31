Wright-Patt to get new intelligence mission, gaining 90 new personnel

The U.S. Air Force has selected Wright-Patterson Air Force base to host the 76th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Squadron. It will provide space intelligence support to the Department of Defense.

This move is expected to bring more than 90 defense intelligence personnel to the region.

Elaine Bryant is the Managing Director of the military federal sector for JobsOhio.

“When you look at the professionals that we have in our community with their intelligence degrees, their signal analysts, the computer software engineers, it's just amazing to be able to continue to grow that footprint, grow that expertise and more importantly, grow the synergy for national security,” Bryant said.

The new mission will support allies operating in space with command coordination, data exploitation and threat warnings.

“This was the right call,” U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) stated. “This announcement recognizes Wright-Patterson’s strength in space intelligence gathering and expand its intelligence analysis capabilities, help our country meet new and future threats, and continue the Miami Valley’s leadership.”

The base is conducting an environmental impact analysis this summer and the mission is expected to be fully operational by 2025.