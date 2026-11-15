Dayton art exhibit highlights stories and cultures of immigrant artists

At WYSO Youth Radio, our Community Voices producers are telling stories that bring our communities closer together.

This time, Yellow Springs High School senior Sanaa Chappelle took us to Dayton to explore an art exhibit celebrating the voices and creativity of artists from around the world.

The sixth annual Welcome Dayton New American Art Exhibit is on display at the Dayton Metro Library's Main Library. Visitors can explore the exhibit through Dec. 31.

This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Sanaa Chappelle: Art can tell stories that cross borders and connect cultures. In Dayton, the New American Art Exhibit is doing just that, showcasing the creativity and experiences of artists with roots around the world. Now in its sixth year at the Dayton Metro Library, the exhibit features 59 works of art by 45 artists, representing countries from Palestine and Ukraine to Mexico, the Philippines and beyond. Organized by Welcome Dayton's Community, Culture and Art Committee, the exhibit celebrates the many cultures that make up the Miami Valley.

This is Martha-Jeannette Rodriguez, who is originally from Colombia. She works with Welcome Dayton and helped organize the exhibit.

Martha-Jeannette Rodriguez: The New American Art Exhibit is an amazing exhibition of art from people who is between 8 years old to 90, people who have the skills to draw, to paint, to do sculptures, other things.

And it's for everybody who are foreign, so they're from different countries.

Chappelle: Why do you think an exhibit like this is important in Dayton?

Rodriguez: I think it's very important because when you're an artist, you want to express something that is inside you. So when the artists do the drawing or painting or a sculpture, they want the people who are watching the art to be connected with them because the color expresses happiness, sadness.

And the same, the design that you create when you are an artist also expresses different things. What is their culture? Or what is the way that they have the perspective of their life? So the other people start to understand why they dress in that way, why they do this, what is behind it. And the people start to be more interested in what happens with people that decide to come here to the United States.

So art is like the communication with no words.

Chappelle: Rodriguez is also an artist herself, with two paintings included in the show: "Nature's Reflection" and "The Place of Peace and Reflection."

Sama Faramarzi, who is originally from Iran, is another artist featured in the New American Art Exhibit.

Sama Faramarzi: Yeah, I have two pieces. The name of two pieces, one is "The Ever-Blooming Memories." The other one is "The Silent Mist."

And I have hope, sadness, sorrow, and a lot of different emotion in both of them.

Chappelle: For some immigrants, art can be a bridge between the life they left behind and the new one they're building. For Faramarzi, it helped her connect with others and begin to feel at home in Dayton.

Faramarzi: I was missing my home, I was missing my family, and I missed everything. And as an artist, I hadn't any words to say. I just had some paint to paint.

Yeah, I think if I wasn't an artist, it was hard for me to start communicating with people, like a new American, as an immigrant. So with art, it's like I have something to say.

WYSO Youth Radio is made possible with support from the Ohio Arts Council and the Virginia W. Kettering Foundation. It's produced at WYSO and the Eichelberger Center for Community Voices.

