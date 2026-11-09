3 Songs You Have To Hear: November 9, 2026

Sneak peeks of the year ahead continue to emerge (with some true surprises!) as this year approaches its close, but we’re not without some near-the-closing-bell 2026 catalog additions as well! Let’s both look ahead and linger back here in the present for this latest edition of 3 Songs You Have To Hear:

“Octoberland” by Atlas Sound

It’s been nearly a decade since Bradford Cox (and his band Deerhunter) have been properly out in the public eye – their last bout on the road in 2019 included a stop right here in Yellow Springs for Springsfest even! Cox has made a stray appearance here and there in the remainder, and made his first proper solo performance in seven years (as his solo project Atlas Sound) at the Philly festival Making Time earlier this fall, playing a set full of new material. Intrepid listeners can find that full set on YouTube for your perusal, but you can now hear one of those new tunes in its proper form, “Octoberland”. Cox is back in usual fine form here, with textured, mixed-fi production, enigmatic lyrics and his distinct, echoed voice over it all. Sometimes taking a break for a while can be productive, and it certainly seems to be about to pay off soon from the Atlas Sound camp of Bradford Cox’s universe.

“Curse” by Hannah Jadagu

In other new music surprises, Hannah Jadagu has popped back on the scene with a new single, the contemplative and downtempo “Curse”. Jadagu continues her winning trend of pulling style threads along into her own instantly-identifiable zone, from the deep bass and dusty drums to her bell-clear voice above it all. Speaking of trends, she appears to be on album-every-other-year pace at the moment, so hopefully more on the horizon? If this single (and her past work) is any indicator, it looks like another gem is hopefully on the way.

“Crushed to Nothing” by Crate

In more present-day material, the NYC band Crate finally has a self-titled debut album due this month, after a couple years of elusive single releases and building a following on the road. (That same road recently led them to the now-shuttered Yellow Cab Tavern earlier this year on a jam-packed bill from In Memoriam). The new album’s closer “Crushed to Nothing” is another notch in the band’s shoegaze bonafides belt, with woozy, chiming guitars and floating vocals creating a driving swirl blazing off into the sunset. My Bloody Valentine fans especially take note, this may be a late-arrival contender for your end-of-year lists!

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