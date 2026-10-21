Photos: Dayton Music Fest 2026 culminates with Rap Campp, rock and more on day two
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Rap Campp performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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J-Tolb performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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J-Tolb performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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J-Tolb performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Tolby joins J-Tolb at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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TINO joins The Bruins at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Too Pretty performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Too Pretty performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Too Pretty performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Too Pretty performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Rap Campp performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Cooley the Curator (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Rap Campp performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Cooley the Curator (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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K. Carter (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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T-Hunt (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Saint Steve (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Chete Blaque (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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MC Picket Fence (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Don Johnson (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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P The Emcee (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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P The Emcee (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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MC Picket Fence (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Awful Lee (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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Illwin (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
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K-Kap Da Don (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The 2026 edition of Dayton Music Fest continued on Saturday, October 10 in downtown Dayton with live music at three local venues, Blind Bob's, Oregon Express and Yellow Cab Tavern.
Night two included performances from St. James, Kunt Pills, J-Tolb, Fancy Feast, The Bruins, Collision Theory, Too Pretty, A While After, Paid Leave, Irby Ray and the artists of Rap Campp.
WYSO and Novaphonic music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.