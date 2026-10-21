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Photos: Dayton Music Fest 2026 culminates with Rap Campp, rock and more on day two

WYSO | By Ruthie Herman,
Juliet Fromholt
Published October 21, 2026 at 12:42 PM EDT
Rap Campp performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Rap Campp performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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St. James performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Kunt Pills performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
J-Tolb performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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J-Tolb performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
J-Tolb performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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J-Tolb performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
J-Tolb performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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J-Tolb performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Tolby joins J-Tolb at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Tolby joins J-Tolb at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Collision Theory performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Fancy Feast performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
TINO joins The Bruins at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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TINO joins The Bruins at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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The Bruins performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Paid Leave performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Too Pretty performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Too Pretty performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Too Pretty performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Too Pretty performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Too Pretty performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Too Pretty performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Too Pretty performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Too Pretty performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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A While After performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Rap Campp performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Rap Campp performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Irby Ray performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Cooley the Curator (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Cooley the Curator (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Rap Campp performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Rap Campp performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Cooley the Curator (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Cooley the Curator (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
K. Carter (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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K. Carter (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
T-Hunt (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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T-Hunt (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Saint Steve (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Saint Steve (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Chete Blaque (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Chete Blaque (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
MC Picket Fence (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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MC Picket Fence (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Don Johnson (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Don Johnson (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
P The Emcee (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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P The Emcee (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
P The Emcee (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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P The Emcee (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
MC Picket Fence (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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MC Picket Fence (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Awful Lee (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Awful Lee (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
Illwin (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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Illwin (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO
K-Kap Da Don (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
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K-Kap Da Don (Rap Campp) performs at Dayton Music Fest on Saturday, October 10, 2026.
Ruthie Herman/WYSO

The 2026 edition of Dayton Music Fest continued on Saturday, October 10 in downtown Dayton with live music at three local venues, Blind Bob's, Oregon Express and Yellow Cab Tavern.

Night two included performances from St. James, Kunt Pills, J-Tolb, Fancy Feast, The Bruins, Collision Theory, Too Pretty, A While After, Paid Leave, Irby Ray and the artists of Rap Campp.

WYSO and Novaphonic music photographer Ruthie Herman was there to capture the evening.
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Arts & Culture Music
Ruthie Herman
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Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
See stories by Juliet Fromholt