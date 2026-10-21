Listen: 'Vice in the Village' is a fictional radio drama about small town life

Vice in the Village is a fictional radio drama recorded in front of a live audience in the Dr. Bob Brandt Jr event space at WYSO’s new home at Union Schoolhouse on July 12, 2026.

But the story of Vice in the Village goes back a bit farther. In 2006 two Antioch College students were seeking to fund a traveling exhibit of art by incarcerated people and created a printed collection of some of the quirkier stories from the Yellow Springs News police reports. That first collection led to more editions over the past 20 years, and in 2023 inspired trumpeter David Coleman to conceive of a radio play based on the collection. He collaborated with playwright Louise Smith and composer James Johnston to develop Vice in the Village into what you’ll hear today.

Although based on the collections of Yellow Springs News police reports, this is a work of fiction and any resemblance to actual people or institutions is a coincidence.

Credits:

Vice in the Village was conceived of and produced by David Coleman.

Louise Smith was the playwright and director.

James Johnston composed original music and conducted.

Actors: Amy Bennett, Jane Blakelock, Luke Dennis, John Fleming, Justin Simons and Corrie VanAusdal

Live foley: Matt Minde and Skip Leeds

Musicians: Lisa Russell, Debbie Downey, Jennifer Messaros, David Coleman, Glen Courtright, Peggy Nestor, Don Greiman, Mike Blevins, Hillary Wagner, Mary Beth Burkholder, Lois Ramey, Michelle Mastin, Mike Kremer and Barbara Leeds

Sound Engineering: Juliet Fromholt, Evan Miller and Barry Leonhard

Post Production: Barry Leonhard

Special thanks to the team at the Yellow Springs News

