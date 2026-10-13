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Applications are open for the 2027 Dayton Battle of the Bands

WYSO | By Juliet Fromholt
Published October 13, 2026 at 3:04 PM EDT
Paid Leave performs at the Dayton Battle of the Bands Finale on Saturday, March 7, 2026.
Ruthie Herman
/
WYSO
Paid Leave were the winners of the 2026 Dayton Battle of the Bands.

Preparations are underway for the 2027 Dayton Battle of the Bands, and local musicians are encouraged to apply to participate in the early winter competition held at the Brightside in downtown Dayton.

Bands and solo artists within an approximately 35 mile radius of downtown Dayton are eligible, including those from Middletown, Piqua and Springfield. All genres are considered, but bands must perform original music as part of the competition. Cover bands are not eligible.

Preliminary competition rounds, typically organized by genre, take place on Thursdays beginning January 21. The finale is Saturday, March 13.

Prizes include a photography session for all participating musicians, a professionally produced live performance video for finalists and an EP recording session for the champion.

Past winners include crasbwithoutlegs, Empire Pool and Paid Leave.

Learn more about eligibility and how to apply at https://www.daytonbattleofthebands.com/. Applications are open now through October 25.

Tags
Arts & Culture Music
Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO and Novaphonic.FM. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining the station staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy. She moved into the music director role in 2021, and in 2024, oversaw the launch of Novaphonic.FM, a 24/7 music channel curated by the WYSO team, available streaming and on WYSO HD-2.
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